DC Comics Zatanna Mistress of Magic Comes to Sideshow Collectibles

Magic and beauty collide as Sideshow Collectible debuts their newest DC Comics Premium Format Figure. Zatanna is ready to cast a spell on your collection with this gorgeous new statue that comes in at 21.75" tall and 12" wide. The Mistress of Magic shows off one of her tricks, and Sideshow brings it to life with incredible amounts of detail, mirror base, and skilled craftsmanship. Sideshow Collectibles does have an exclusive version of DC Comics Zatanna that features a secondary top hat with the demon Fuseli inside. We all know Justice League Dark is around the corner, so be sure to pre-order this beauty while you still can. The DC Comics Zatanna Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $580 or $600. Both versions are set to release between January – April 2023, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Zatanna Premium Format Figure – Sideshow presents the Zatanna Premium Format™ Figure, a spellbinding new DC Comics collectible casting illusions before your very eyes. Seeing is believing! The Zatanna Premium Format Figure measures 21.75" tall and 12" wide as the Mistress of Magic takes center stage with a gravity-defying performance. Is she resting on an invisible table? Is she floating? A magician never reveals her secrets — but a dazzling mirrored base gives the audience an alternate perspective on her powerful prestidigitation.

Inspired by her appearance in DC Comics, the Zatanna Premium Format Figure features a mixed media costume application with fabric fishnets adding to the detailed sculpt of her magician's garb. Zee wears a spiffy black jacket over a white dress shirt and gloves, accented with a red flower on her lapel. A gold underbust corset adds a touch of sparkle to her show, complementing the gold starred tablecloth in her trick. With a black top hat in hand and thigh-high black boots completing her look, Zatanna Zatara smirks knowingly at the crowd as she mesmerizes onlookers with her magic abilities.

She's got nothing up her sleeve, but the Exclusive Edition of the Zatanna Premium Format Figure includes a swap-out top hat revealing the demon Fuseli, Lord of Nightmares. This freakish foe adds another dimension to your DC Comics display, only available through Sideshow. "Gnirb emoh eth cigam" and add the Zatanna Premium Format Figure to your DC Comics collection today. Easier done than said!"