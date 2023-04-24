All Board Mickey Mouse and Minnie's Runaway Railway with shopDisney New collectibles have arrived from shopDisney that fans might not want to miss including Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Train

Disney Parks has a fantastic set of exclusive collectibles that can usually only be found at both World and Land Parks. However, Disney has slowly been dropping some of these beauties online through shopDisney. This saves collectors time and money getting some of these beauties, and the late one comes from the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse fans can now board the Runaway Railway with this special Remote Control Trackless Train. The train has music and character phrases from the ride and comes figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy. This Disney Parks exclusive can now be yours for $149.99 and the set can be found right here.

It is a Runaway Railway with Mickey Mouse and Minnie

"Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train – When your kiddo takes the controls of the Runnamuck Railroad it's all-out fun with this Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway remote control trackless train. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy, plus a sweet little bird, are on hand for miles of smiles. The battery-operated locomotive and carts zoom, shake and spin while playing music and character phrases. This adorable, colorful train set is sure to whisk their imagination to the popular Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction without leaving home."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort