All Board Mickey Mouse and Minnie's Runaway Railway with shopDisney
New collectibles have arrived from shopDisney that fans might not want to miss including Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Train
Disney Parks has a fantastic set of exclusive collectibles that can usually only be found at both World and Land Parks. However, Disney has slowly been dropping some of these beauties online through shopDisney. This saves collectors time and money getting some of these beauties, and the late one comes from the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse fans can now board the Runaway Railway with this special Remote Control Trackless Train. The train has music and character phrases from the ride and comes figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy. This Disney Parks exclusive can now be yours for $149.99 and the set can be found right here.
It is a Runaway Railway with Mickey Mouse and Minnie
"Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train – When your kiddo takes the controls of the Runnamuck Railroad it's all-out fun with this Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway remote control trackless train. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy, plus a sweet little bird, are on hand for miles of smiles. The battery-operated locomotive and carts zoom, shake and spin while playing music and character phrases. This adorable, colorful train set is sure to whisk their imagination to the popular Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction without leaving home."
Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort
- Includes Locomotive, passenger carts, remote control and figures
- Figures include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and bird
- Paper cut-out accessories include trees, bushes, sun and tornado
- Features music and character phrases from the Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction
- 2.4GHZ remote control
- Carts shake and spin
- Inspired by Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction