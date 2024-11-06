Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: horror, Kotobukiya, nightmare on elm st.

Freddy Krueger Seduces Your Dreams with Horror Kotobukiya Reissue

Freddy is back to haunt your dreams unlike ever before as Kotobukiya unveils the return of their 2nd Edition Freddy Krueger Bishoujo

Article Summary Kotobukiya reissues its Freddy Krueger Bishoujo, transforming Freddy into a stylish anime-inspired character.

Freddy Krueger Bishoujo features a red and green striped sweater, fedora, and iconic bladed glove.

The seductive 7-inch statue includes a renewed base and packaging, priced at $119.99 with pre-orders available.

Reimagined horror figures like Freddy add a fresh twist to your collection, with upcoming release in July 2025.

Kotobukiya is back to confuse the dream of horror collectors as they reissue their gender-swappable Freddy Krueger Bishoujo statue. This Horror Bishoujo series helps to reimagine some iconic horror villains in a new light, including the infamous killer from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Freddy is back and ready to seduce your dreams with the return of her very popular state that features a fresh and anime-inspired twist. Created as part of Kotobukiya's Bishoujo series, this statue transforms Freddy Krueger into a sleek, feminine version of the character from Freddy vs. Jason. Standing 7" tall, she is dressed in Freddy's signature red and green striped sweater, with a fedora and the infamous bladed glove.

This seductive nightmare also features some slash marks on her body as well as some tight-fitting clothes on the lower half of her body to help lure in her next victims. These gender-swappable Horror Bishoujo statues are a wild concept, but they do add a very interesting concept to the world of horror. Since this is a reissue, this version will also include a renewed statue base and packaging. The Freddy vs. Jason Bishoujo is priced at $119.99, she is set to slay your dreams in July 2025 and pre-orders are live.

Freddy vs. Jason Bishoujo Freddy Krueger (2nd Edition Reissue)

"Kotobukiya brings a bold new direction to their popular series of Bishoujo Statues with the Freddy Krueger Bishoujo Statue. Based on a new character interpretation by master illustrator Shunya Yamashita, Freddy wears Freddy Krueger's iconic sweater, hat, and bladed glove."

"Whether in your dreams or in your nightmares, this Bishoujo statue is sure to make a big impression with her great looks and blood colored base. Standing 18 cm (over 7 inches) tall in 1/7 scale, Freddy is a great addition to your Bishojo collection. Freddy makes for a screaming display on her own, and looks even better alongside the Jason bishoujo! The reproduction version includes a renewed statue base and package design."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!