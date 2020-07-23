Deadpool 2 Cable Gets His Own Figure with Hot Toys

Coming out of Deadpool 2, Cable to return to the present in hopes of saving his family's life. Josh Brolin brings this iconic X-Men to life, and now so does Hot Toys. They have announced that Cable will be getting the 1/6th scale treatment—the figure feature high amounts of detail, articulation, and likeness to Brolin. Cable has a new head sculpt with scars and a LED eye to capture that perfect look. Hot Toys did integrate his body with the cybernetic detailing with multiple shades of grey and metallics with amazing sculpting integration. He will come with a specially tailored military outfit and will have interchangeable hands.

Cable, of course, has to have an arsenal of weapons, and he will too, with a grenade launcher, pistol, knife, bomb, and his signature heavy machine gun. That's not all either and will come with a time-traveling device, burnt teddy bear, and even a variety of removable bullets and magazines. Special versions of him will also be available that will have a Psionic Shield accessories. This attachment will bring a whole new dynamic feel to the figure and will make this badass mutant unstoppable. Cable is ready to join Deadpool in collection with these new Hot Toys figures. Pre-orders are not up just yet, but fans will Abe able to find him and other Hot Toys collectibles here.

"Your time's up…" – Cable. "Making his film debut in Deadpool 2, Cable is a time-traveling soldier from the future with a tragic past. Uses his formidable telekinetic abilities and cybernetic enhancements, Cable decided to take ravage on Firefist hoping to prevent the murder of his wife and daughter. Today, Hot Toys is excited to unveil the 1/6th scale Cable collectible figure inspired by the sequel to the fan-favorite Deadpool!"

"The highly-accurate figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2, features a newly developed head sculpt with battle scars and LED light-up function on left eye; accurate silver grey colored hair sculpture; a completely newly designed body and highly-detailed bionic arm, carefully painted in multiple shades of metallic colors; skillfully tailored military outfit with heavy weathering effect; a number of matching interchangeable gloved hands and mechanical hands; an array of extensive weapons and accessories including Cable's signature heavy machine gun, a grenade launcher, a pistol, a dagger, a bomb, a time travelling device, multiple numbers of removable bullets and firearm magazines, an iconic teddy bear doll with significant burnt marks; and a collectible figure base."

"Moreover, the Special Edition available in selected markets will include a Psionic Shield as bonus item exclusively for collectors. Make space for the heavily armed Uncle from the future!"