Deadpool Brings Maximum Effort to the Marvel Legends Maximum Series

Hasbro is continuing their Maximum Series action figure line with the arrival of the Merc with a Mouth aka Deadpool

It was not long ago that Hasbro unveiled its new Marvel Legends Maximum Series action figure line. This was a series that was supposed to give Marvel Comics fans some definitive collectibles for some of their favorite heroes and villains. This means impressive articulation, accessories, sculpts, and iconic characters that fans have been wanting. Maximum Series Spider-Man kicked the bar pretty high, which was followed by Maximum Hulk, which got some mixed feedback from fans. Well, you can not have the word Maximum without including Deadpool into the mix, and that is what Hasbro has done. Prepare for some Maximum Effort with the Merc with a Mouth and his new fully loaded figure that is ready for mayhem with Doom by his side.

This Deadpool figure is pretty rad, and it surely gives Marvel fans a more definitive version of Wade Wilson with a variety of hands, two heads, and a nice set of weapons. This will include a shotgun, a futuristic gun, an AK-47, two pistols, two swords, a knife, a piece of dynamite, and a burrito. Hasbro also includes his X-Men buddy Doop in the set, as well as gun effects and a variety of hands for Mr. Pool to showcase. Pre-orders are set to arrive at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $49.99 on August 26 at 1 PM EST with a Fall 2025 release.

Marvel Legends – Maximum Series Deadpool

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 | Pre-order on August 26 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Maximum Series Deadpool figure! The collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Deadpool, X-Men, and X-Force comics. This 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Maximum Series action figure set is bursting with 24 accessories, including: alternate head; 2 pointer hands; thumbs up, v fingers, 2 fists, 2 grip hands, knife, 2 swords, blaster, 3 blast effects, stick of dynamite, a chimichanga (for when you need a snack), and weapon accessories; plus that loveable spud Doop with a clear floating stand. Reimagine fourth wall-breaking Deadpool comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

