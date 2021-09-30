Deadpool Comes To Tamashii Nations with a New S.H. Figuarts Release

Deadpool is back as Tamashii Nations has unveiled their newest Marvel collectible for their popular S.H. Figuarts line. The Merc with the Mouth features his appearance from FOX's two live-action films with a faithful recreation to the suit's design. Wade comes in at 6″ tall and will come with a nice set of accessories to take Ajax with two katanas with sheaths, a knife with holder, as well as swappable parts like eyes and hands to capture that Deadpool essence. The articulation on this figure looks quite amazing, and Tamashii Nations included just the right amount of accessories to please many Marvel fans. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the S.H. Figuarts Deadpool Figure will be priced at $69. Fans will be able to find the product page for him here as well as pre-orders here for when they finally go live.

"From the blockbuster movie "Deadpool" released in 2016, the main character "Dead Pool" appears on S.H.Figuarts! In addition to realistic modeling reminiscent of the play, many parts that reproduce expressions and poses that are too rich in emotional expression are included! Let's get a cool and cute palm-sized "I-chan"!"

"A wide range of poses is possible with the attached weapon parts. The "sword (stored)" that can be attached to the back has a removable handle and can also be used as a sheath. You can also reproduce the pointing pose with the wrist parts and with a wide range of motion, you can also pose in a relaxed manner. You can change your facial expression by exchanging your eyes as well as combine your eyes and wrists to create a variety of deadpools."

Set Contents

·Body Replacement eye parts 3 types each on the left and right Replacement wrist parts 8 types each on the left and right

Sword × 2 Sword (stored)

Knife Knife case (empty)

Eye replacement tool