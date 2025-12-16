Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Deadpool Enters the Wild West with New Marvel Legends Figure

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including a Western Variant of Deadpool

Cowboypool is one of Deadpool's many multiversal variants that DP and Wolverine encountered in the Void. Sporting a Western aesthetic complete with a cowboy hat and gunslinger swagger, Cowboypool embodies the absurdity of infinite Deadpools. His existence highlights the TVA's failures and the chaotic creativity of the multiverse, serving as both comic relief and fan service. Voiced by the legendary Matthew McConaughey, Cowboypool was a fun showcase of the wide variety of Variants found across the multiverse, and now he is coming to life. A new set of Marvel Legends figures is here, capturing iconic characters from the events of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Cowpoypool is featured in his slick western outfit, complete with a sculpted cowboy hat and other gunslinger elements. He will come with a variety of swappable hands, along with two western revolvers, and the first-ever spinning revolver effect. The wild west is growing at Marvel Legends, and not only will this release work for your D&W collection, but it will also work well with the newly released Midnight Rider figure. Pre-orders for Cowboypool are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and he is expected to arrive in Spring 2026.

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine – Cowboypool

"Cowboypool works for Cassandra Nova and makes sure the bosslady don't get any disturbances as she tries to destroy the heck out of every timeline. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Cowboypool action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"The Cowboypool figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including alternate hands and pistol accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

