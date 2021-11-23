Deadpool Returns to X-Force with Medicom's New Marvel MAFEX Figure

Marvel Comics Merc with the Mouth is back as Medicom reveals their newest MAFEX figure with the arrival of Deadpool. Unlike the previous version of Deadpool, his mercy is trading in his red and back costume for something more gray. That is right, Deadpool is back with the X-Force once again with this new figure that stands in at roughly 6" tall. Deadpool will feature not one but four interchangeable heads with standard, squinting, angry, and surprised expressions. As for extra accessories, it looks like the Merc with the Mouth will only come with his signature katanas that will be able to be sheathed on his back.

While the lack of accessories is interesting, it's the Marvel Comics X-Force design that really shines here with the iconic light gray and black costume. I hope Medicom releases more of these X-Force variant figures, allowing fans to showcase this team in their X-Men collection. I personally would love to get a MAFEX version of X23, as she definitely needs more figures under her belt. The X-Force Deadpool MAFEX figure from Medicom is priced at $79.97 and is set to release in September 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and be sure to add the upcoming X-Force Wolverine to reunite this deadly mutant team.

"Hide the chimichangas — Deadpool in his gray-and-black X-Force uniform now joins the MAFEX action-figure lineup from Medicom! He's insanely posable (or possibly just plain insane!) for maximum action, and he comes with four interchangeable heads with different expressions and multiple interchangeable hands for just about any situation! He also carries two swords on his back for when it's fighting time; a figure stand with a posable arm is also included. Order Marvel's mighty "Merc with a Mouth" for your own collection now!"

Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: deadpool, marvel, medicom