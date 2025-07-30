Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Deathstroke: The Terminator Brings Back Guns to McFarlane Toys

Step into the vast and growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil new DC Comics figure ahead of the Crisis

Article Summary Deathstroke returns as a McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure, based on his classic comic book appearance.

This new Deathstroke figure features four guns, extra hands, a bandolier, art card, and a display base.

Deathstroke is celebrated for his superhuman strength, tactical genius, and elite mercenary skills in DC Comics.

Pre-orders for the 7-inch Deathstroke figure are live now for $34.99, with release set for August 2025.

Slade Wilson, better known as Deathstroke the Terminator, is one of DC's most lethal assassins and antiheroes. Introduced in The New Teen Titans #2 (1980), Deathstroke is a former soldier enhanced by a government experiment, granting him superhuman agility, strength, and intelligence. He is a master tactician and a ruthless killer, finding himself at odds with legendary heroes like Batman and a recurring foe for the Teen Titans.

McFarlane Toys is bringing back Deathstroke once more as they unveil a new DC Comics Classic DC Multiverse figure of the infamous assassin. Inspired by his solo series, this figure is locked and loaded, as McFarlane has added guns back into their DC Comics line. Deathstroke will feature four guns along with a magazine of bullets, swappable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. This is a classic and fun villain to add to any Batman or Teen Titans collection, and pre-orders for this Terminator are already live for $34.99 and an August 2025 release.

Deathstroke: The Terminator McFarlane Collector Edition #46

"Deathstroke is the most feared and respected mercenary in the world. His elite military training and genetically enhanced physique make him a very dangerous combatant, but his deadliest weapon is his mind. A master strategist and tactician, Deathstroke specializes in psychological warfare tactics that he uses to devastating effect."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

DEATHSTROKE™™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 4 weapons, removable bandolier, 2 extra hands and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

