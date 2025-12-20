Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Decepticon Seeker Ramjet Lands with Threezero's Transformers MDLX

Threezero is back as they return to Cybertron once again with some brand new Transformers MDLX figures like Ramjet

Threezero is back with a brand new Transformers MDLX figure as they take flight once again with a new Decepticon Seeker. Ramjet is making his landing with an impressive new figure as the Decepticon is ready to join his Seeker brothers, Starscream and Dirge. In the original Generation 1 continuity, Ramjet is a ruthless aerial combatant who earned his name by ramming enemies out of the sky. This deadly Decepticon shows very little restraint in battle, with an aggressive flying style and violent tactics, making him a true threat to any Autobot in the sky. Threezero is now adding Ramjet to their ongoing Transformers MDLX figure line, standing at 7.8" tall, with 50 points of articulation, and a die-cast frame.

This Transformers figure does not convert like Hasbro's, but threezero elevates their design and detail in robot mode. Ramjet features a combined design of his classic G1 appearance with modernized details, making him an impressive figure for both new and old collectors. His cone-headed sculpt returns with custom winds on his back and legs, with the Decepticon also featuring two swappable face plates, extra hands, two blades, and detachable wings & cannons. Build up your Decepticons Seeker army with this new Transformers MDLX release, now available for pre-order for $127 and scheduled for a Q2 2026 release.

Transformers MDLX Ramjet Action Figure

"MDLX Ramjet is approximately 7.8" (20 cm) tall, with approximately 50 points of articulation. threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau redesigns this Decepticon Seeker Warrior. MDLX Ramjet features a new head sculpt, paint applications, panel lining, and custom wings on its back and legs. This figure incorporates a hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic and uses threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, enhancing the figure's tactile playability and durability."

"MDLX is a smaller-scale action figure series created by threezero. With components consisting of special die-cast alloy alongside an engineering-grade plastic frame, the MDLX series perfectly demonstrates its high levels of articulation, playability, durability, and superior in-hand feel. All at a highly affordable price, making them a must-have for all Transformers collectors."

