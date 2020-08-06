Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Gets 1/12 Scale Figure from Aniplex

Coming out of the hit anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Nezuko Kamado gets her very own 1.12 scar figure. From Aniplex, comes another BUZZmod that features special clothing that allows for extensive posing ability. Tanjiro Kamado's sister will get four swappable faces showing smiling, sleeping, standards, and angry facial expressions. Demon Slayer fans will appreciate the high amounts of detail on Nezuko and will look great in their anime collections.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba BUZZmod. Nezuko Kamado 1/12 Scale Figure from Aniplex will ben priced at $146.99. She is expected to unleash her demon side in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Be on the lookout for her brother Tanjiro Kamado's BUZZmod figure to finish the pair. I would expect more Demon Slayer BUZZmod figures will be on the way so get those wallets ready and clear that space in your collections collectors.

"Introducing the Nezuko Kamado 1/12 scale BUZZmod. Action Figure from the smash hit anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"! Like the Tanjiro Kamado BUZZmod. action figure, Nezuko's haori jacket comes with a special inner core lining to allow many options for posing and to add movement to the figure as if it was taken straight out of a scene from the show!"

"With a total of 4 different facial expression parts, you can choose from her youthful "Standard Face," a loveable and sweet "Smiling Face," a peaceful "Sleeping Face," or an "Angry Face" often seen during a battle! Plus, the Nezuko Kamado 1/12 scale BUZZmod. action figure features clothing made with real fabric! Ready to be displayed on the desk or on the go, you can be like Tanjiro and keep Nezuko close to you wherever you go! The BUZZmod. line-up continues to grow! Don't miss out on this one of a kind figure – truly a must-own for any "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" fan!"

Product Features

5.27 inches (13.5cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of ABS & PVC

From the hit TV anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Nezuko's haori is made of fabric and can be shaped to recreate movement

Clothing made with real fabric

Wooden box not included (included with Tanjiro figure )

Box Contents

Nezuko Kamado figure

4 Facial expressions Standard Smiling Sleeping Angry

4 Pairs of hands

Bangs

Haori

Kimono

Arm parts (left & right)