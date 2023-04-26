Demon Slayer Upper Three Demon Akaza Arrives at Good Smile Company Coming right out of the events of Demon Slayer and the Mugen Train Arc, the Upper Three Demon Akaza has arrived at Good Smile Company

Demon Slayer is still going strong as anime fans have patiently awaited the arrival of the Swordsmith Village Arc. While dubbed fans might have to wait a little bit long, new adventures have arrived for Tanjiro. Good Smile Company is getting for the new season as well with a new Nendoroid release. This deadly Upper Demon comes to life for the exhilarating feature film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film. Rengoku better watch out as the Upper Rank Three Demon of the Twelve Kizuki, Akaza has arrived.

Akaza will come with three different face plates allowing Demon Slayer fans to display him with smiling, angry, and serious expressions. Besides his intense design, this Upper Demon will feature a nice set of displayable attacks and a display stand. Capture iconic moments from from the final moments of Mugen Train by adding the Nendoroid Rengoku to the mix. Good Smile Company has doen an incrediebl job bringing the world of Demon Slayer to life and Akaza will now join Tengen Uzui, Kyojuro Rengoku, Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, Inosuke, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu all in the Nendoroid line. The Demon Slayer Akaza Nendoroid is priced at $50.99, is set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Revisit the Mugen Train with Good Smile Company

"The Upper Rank Three demon of the Twelve Kizuki with tremendous power. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of the Upper Rank Three demon of the Twelve Kizuki, Akaza!"

Face plates:

Smiling face

Angry face

Serious face

Optional parts: