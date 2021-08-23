Devil May Cry 5 Dante Gets Devilish Statue From Prime 1 Studio

Dante is back as Prime 1 Studio announced their newest statue for the hit video game Devil May Cry V. The demon hunter stands at a massive 43 inches tall as he is placed on a sculpted base. Prime 1 Studio even went the extra mile with his iconic character by giving him a tailored fabric outfit as well as his iconic weapons as seen in the Devil May Cry franchise. These will consist of his pistols know as Ebony and Ivory, as well as his sword, known as Rebellion. As usual, Prime 1 Studio is offering collectors two different versions of the statue but are not as simple as extra pieces this them.

The Limited Edition Black Label state will feature a secondary portrait that goes up a couple of notches with synthetic rooted hair for his head, eyebrows, and face. This Black Label Edition is the way to go for Devil May Cry fans, but it will set you back $4,299, compared to the $2,699 Standard Edition. The Dante 1/2 Scale Prime 1 Studio statue is set to release between November 2022 – January 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here. Rank SS.

"Prime 1 Studio's artists have spared no effort to reproduce Dante's iconic pose from Devil May Cry 5 in glorious 1/2 Scale. Dante stands tall at 43 inches, garbed in his quintessential long, red coat and equipped with his faithful sidearms, Ebony & Ivory, and his trusty sword, Rebellion! Prime 1 Studio's tailors have been able to painstakingly recreate Dante's long coat in exacting detail due to this statue's immense scale. Inspect each and every stitch, and you won't be disappointed. Marvel at the threadbare qualities of his Henley shirt, created to call back to his signature look from the game."

"We've employed real, metal hardware in his clothes: from the rivets on his shoulders to the zippers on his sleeves. Even his finely-tailored pants have a belt with a gleaming buckle and functional riveting. Not to be outdone by the fine craftsmanship of the clothing, Dante's paints have taken advantage of his grand scale as well. We've been able to tone his skin to a lifelike degree like never before, rendeing his face and arms as realistically as we could to match the realism of his clothes. And by painting his weapons with a realistic quality, we've made sure to bring out the visual weight of not only Rebellion, but also of Ebony and Ivory."

"This Black Label version includes an unbelievable treat! We have equipped Dante Black Label with two swappable head parts. The first head part in Polystone captures his trademark smirk with a whole lot of confidence and attitude. The second head part is in full silicone and synthetic hair! His hair, eyebrows and beard hairs are all punched into the silicone rubber with arduous precision! Let the silicone head part imbue your Dante statue with unheard-of levels of realism! You have to see it to believe it!"