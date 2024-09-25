Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, power rangers

Diamond Debuts Power Rangers Death Ranger Gallery Diorama

Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a brand new set of collectibles statues including a sinister Mighty Morphin Power Rangers release

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Death Ranger statue.

The 10-inch statue from BOOM! Studios' comics features intricate black and gold armor.

Death Ranger, once known as Gold Ranger Spa’ark, brings a darker narrative to the Power Rangers lore.

Pre-orders for the $80 statue are live, with a release date set for Q2 2024 at your Local Comic Book Store.

Diamond Select Toys is continuing to expand its Ranger Collection as it presents the debut of a new statue from the modern lore. BOOM! Studios' Power Rangers comics have easily breathed new life into the beloved franchise by expanding the lore and bringing new stories into the fold. The series has also introduced darker, more complex narratives like Lord Drakkon and the Shattered Grid. Since 2016, these comics have changed the landscape for the Rangers since their TV debut in the 90s, giving new and longtime fans a fresh perspective on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

One of their more recent additions in the comics was with the arrival of the Death Ranger, a mysterious and formidable enemy. Spa'ark was once the former Gold Ranger to the Omega Rangers, but the death of a teammate changed him, seeking a way to cure death. Soon, the other Omega Rangers would have to stop him and his quest for a cure, only to be imprisoned for centuries only to be returned to face our Mighty Morphin heroes. Priced at $80, Diamond brings the Death Ranger to life for a nicely crafted 10" statue, showing off his black and gold armor with a skeleton smoke base. Death will arrive in your Ranger collection in Q2 2024, and pre-orders are already live online at your Local Comic Book Store.

Power Rangers Death Ranger Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Death comes for us all! As seen in Boom! Studios' Power Rangers comics, the Death Ranger has arrived in the Gallery Diorama line of statues, wearing his black Omega Ranger armor with a skeleton's grin underneath. Standing on a cracked stone from which a cloud of skeletal smoke issues, this approximately 10-inch statue is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Salvador Gomes!"

