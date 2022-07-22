Transformers and Bruce Lee Statues Debut from Diamond Select Toys

Star Wars and Marvel Comics are not the only franchises that Diamond Select Toy makes statues for. The company has plenty of other awesome licenses under its belt, like Transformers and Bruce Lee. New statues have been released for each, and we start with another 10" elements collectible for Bruce Lee. The martial arts master was even a claimed master of the four elements, and Diamond Select Toys has been bringing this power to life. Bruce Lee masters Air with this statue showing the icon on a tower of wind with incredible detail and is digitally sculpted to perfection.

Speaking of digitally sculpted perfection, Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a massive Transformers: Beast Wars statue. Optimus Primal is here and ready to take your collection by storm with this 14" tall statue that is limited to 1,000 pieces. The Transformers: Beast Wars statue features Optimus Primal in his robot mode, launching off the ground with a sword in one hand and his other firing an arm-cannon. Tons of detail are loaded onto this statue, and he gets a price tag to show it at $400! The Transformers Milestones and Bruce Lee PVC ($59.99) statues are up for pre-order right here with a late December 2022 release.

"TRANSFORMERS MILESTONES OPTIMUS PRIMAL STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Maximals Maximize! Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals in Transformers: Beast Wars, leaps into action in this all-new Milestones statue! Standing approximately 14 inches tall in robot mode, sword in one hand, arm-cannon firing, and blasting off from a stone gorilla-head base, this massive statue is the ultimate collectible for any Beast Wars fan. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it will come packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Mark Wong, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza. In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $400.00"

"BRUCE LEE GALLERY AIR PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Bruce Lee was not just a master of the martial arts, he was a master of the four elements! The fourth in our series of elemental portraits of the martial-arts icon, "Air" features Bruce executing a flying kick atop a column of wind. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this digitally sculpted piece art features detailed paint applications and is made of high-quality PVC. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $59.99"