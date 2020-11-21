Tron Goes Retro With New Arcade Box Set from Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys has announced a brand new special edition figure box set from the 1982 landmark Disney film, Tron. The special box will include three 7-inch Diamond Select Toys figures featuring Sark, Flynn, and of course, Tron. Each of them will feature 16 points of articulation as well as Identity Disc accessories to bring The Grid right off the screen and onto your shelves. Each of the figures will also have a reflective paint deco that will glow when the electronics inside the boxset are turned on. As for the package, It is inspired by the actual vintage 1980s Iron arcade machine. By pressing Player 1 or Player 2 on the special packaging, collectors can switch between two different UV light sequences showing off your figure's special reflective pain in action.

The Diamond Select Toys arcade box will stand roughly 16 inches tall and will be 11 inches wide. The Tron Electronic Arcade Style Boxset from Diamond Select Toys is set to release in May 2021. The set will be priced at $120, and fans can find them already live and located here.

The arcade-styled packaging features a full light-up Tron marquee, an authentic replica of the Tron arcade joystick and two different UV light sequences. The multiple flashing multicolored LEDs and ultraviolet lights are activated by either pressing the Player 1 or Player 2 start buttons located on top of the replica arcade control console. This Tron boxset comes packed with 7″ collectors scale action figures of Tron, Sark and Flynn, featuring 16 points of articulation, with identity disc accessories and UV reflective paint which glows, when electronics in the package are activated. The Tron Electronic Arcade Style Boxset includes batteries and stands over 16 inches tall and over 11 inches wide. Final product may vary. Figures designed by Yuri Tming and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. Packaging design by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground. (Item #MAR208005, SRP: $120.00)