Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: deadpool, Diamond Select Toys, marvel, wolverine

Diamond Select Unveils New Gallery Diorama from Deadpool & Wolverine

Pop out your claws as Diamond Select Toys is back with a new Gallery Diorama statue as the Wolverine is back from his latest adventure

Article Summary Discover Diamond Select's new Wolverine Gallery Diorama from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Explore Wolverine's journey in the X-Men universe and his portrayal by Hugh Jackman.

The PVC statue features Wolverine in his iconic yellow and blue Marvel Studios suit.

Pre-orders are available now for the 10-inch Wolverine statue releasing in Q3 2025.

Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, was the heart of the FOX X-Men Universe. He was first introduced in X-Men (2000), and Logan's journey would go on for decades. Sequels like X2 would dive into his tragic past and Weapon X origins, while The Wolverine (2013) would explore his grief after The Last Stand. Logan's relationships with characters like Professor X, Jean Grey, Storm, and Rogue were a treasure to see on screen, and we got plenty of it. However, it was his swan song in Logan (2017) that gave fans an aging Wolverine who would risk it all to protect the future of mutant-kind, leading into the events of Deadpool & Wolverine.

A new Logan would be introduced, one who needed redemption more than anything else, giving us a true X-Man. Diamond Select Toys is having Wolvie suit up with a brand new 10" tall PVC statue right from the film. Logan is back in yellow and blue with an impressive sculpt that shows his new Marvel Studios suit in all its glory with his claws popped. This statue will pair with the PVC Deadpool, and the Wolverine Gallery Diorama is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are already live, and he can be found online and at your local comic book store with a Q3 2025 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Wolverine Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Let's get ready to scrap, bub! With his mask on and his claws extended, this 1/8 scale Gallery Diorama of Wolverine is based on his appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, and depicts him striding across a rocky landscape ready for a fight! Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this approximately 10-inch PVC statue comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X Asencio, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!