Dirty Harry Debuts as Next Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection Figure

It looks like Sideshow Collectibles is continuing to expand their new Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection. This 1/6th scale figure line is dedicated to the filmography of the man himself by capturing some of his most iconic roles. The first figure was the Man with No Name from The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. This time the action-thriller Dirty Harry comes to life like never before as the second 12" figure in the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection line. Harry Callahan is back on the scene with a highly detailed, articulated, and comes with a wide variety of Dirty Harry accessories, with a police badge, .44 magnum pistol, shoulder holster, seven swappable hands, and a nicely tailored suit. Dirty Harry and Clint Eastwood fans will not want to miss out on owning the second Legacy Collection figure, and pre-orders are live right here at $275 with a December 2022 – February 2023 release date.

"Harry Callahan Sixth Scale Figure by Sideshow Collectibles – Sideshow presents the Harry Callahan Sixth Scale Figure, joining the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection as a celebration of the actor's extensive career in film. Based on Clint Eastwood's appearance in the action-thriller film Dirty Harry, the Harry Callahan Sixth Scale Figure features a carefully crafted portrait with the actor's iconic scowl, perfect for staring down the criminals in your collection. This essential neo-noir antihero also wears a custom-tailored fabric costume including a shirt, pants, a burgundy vest, a striped tie, a belt, a herringbone jacket with elbow patches, and a shoulder holster that fits beneath the jacket."

"The Harry Callahan Sixth Scale Figure is articulated to allow for numerous display options utilizing the accompanying additional hands and accessories. Callahan comes prepared for the job with a police badge, a wristwatch, and a .44 magnum pistol which fits into his shoulder holder. The figure also comes with seven hands in total, including a pair of fists, a pair of relaxed hands, a right pistol-holding hand, a left pistol-supporting hand, and a right hand for holding his badge. Pose this police inspector in dramatic and dynamic stances to recreate your favorite movie moments on your shelf. You've gotta ask yourself one question — if you feel lucky, be sure to bring home the Harry Callahan Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow's Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection today."