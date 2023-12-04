Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Discover Hogwarts Castle Owlery with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Set

Get ready to return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as some new brick built fun arrives from LEGO that are packed with magic

The Yule Ball awaits, and Harry Potter still needs to invite someone to the festive event from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. It is time for the Boy Who Lived to make his move with LEGO's latest set with the Hogwarts Castle Owlery. Coming in at 364 pieces, this set measures 14.5" tall and features a nice brick-built model of the Owlery Tower, which is the housing area for the owls of Hogwarts. This is the first time Harry Potter fans are getting this specific part of Hogwarts, and it will include three LEGO minifigures with Cho Chang, Argus Filch, and Harry Potter. On top of that, five owl figures are also included, with one of them being Ron Wesley's owl, Pigwidgeon. Whether you want to send a letter to your fellow wizard or witch or want to try to invite Cho Chang to the Yule Ball, then look no further. This magical set is back with fun and plenty of owls to enhance any Hogwarts collection. LEGO's new Owlery will be priced at $44.99, and it is set for a March 1, 2024 release.

Explore the Hogwarts Castle Owlery with LEGO

"Recreate the scene at the Hogwarts™ Castle Owlery where Harry Potter™ invites Cho Chang™ to the Yule Ball and role-play other magical adventures with this fantasy toy playset for kids (76430). It features an authentically detailed LEGO® brick-built model of the Owlery tower where the Hogwarts school's owls are housed, with window ledges for owls to perch on, an owl statue, 1 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits, and owl-nurturing accessories for creative play. This building set also includes 3 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, plus 5 different owl toy figures for role-play fun."

3 LEGO® Harry Potter™ characters – Cho Chang™,Argus Filch and Harry Potter LEGO minifigures, plus 5 different owl toy figures, including Pigwidgeon

Detailed building toy for kids – The brick-built Owlery that houses the Hogwarts™ school's owls is a tower with window ledges for the owls to perch on, an owl statue and accessories for owl care

1 of 14 collectible Hogwarts™ portraits – This adventure playset includes a gold-colored element printed with 1 of 14 random Hogwarts portraits to display in the Owlery

Buildable Wizarding World toys – This set is the first in an upcoming series of modular sets (sold separately) that connect to create the most detailed LEGO® brick-built Hogwarts™ Castle scene ever

Build, play and display – The brick-built Hogwarts™ toy Owlery in this 364-piece LEGO® set measures over 14.5 in. (36 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!