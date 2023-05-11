Discover the Stable of Dream Creatures with LEGO DREAMZzz Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz once again as even more magical and creative sets have arrived from the Land of Dreams

A new LEGO DREAMZzz set has arrived, as it is a time for some rest and relaxation at the Stable of Dream Creatures. Kids imagination can bloom here with this fun 681 piece set that is packed with mythical creatures. Build a forest guardian or a pegasus, tend to the mystical flowers, and enjoy the accompany of a good friend. Four minifigures are included with Izzie, Zoey, Cooper and Mrs. Castillo, as well as two dreamlings. There is plenty to do at LEGO DREAMZzz Stable of Dream Creatures, explore the house, watch the functioning windmill spin, or plan for your next fight with the nightmares. Collectors can bring home this new LEGO DREAMZzz set in August 2023 for $79.99, with pre-orders are already live and found here.

Enter the Stable of Dream Creatures with LEGO DREAMZzz

"Kids aged 8+ can discover the whimsical Stable of Dream Creatures (71459) with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ building toy set based on the TV show. Bursting with nature-inspired details and new friends, the set lets kids meet mythical creatures and nurture magical flowers. It's full of awesome details that will help young imaginations bloom. Kids will delight in discovering the functional windmill, exploring the barn (which includes opening windows and gates) and getting acquainted with mythical new friends such as the 2 dreamlings."

"The set features 2 building options. Kids can choose to decorate the deer toy as a flying pegasus or a beautiful forest guardian. As well as encouraging creativity, this doubles the time kids can enjoy playing. The deer has an articulated head and legs, making it easy to pose and play, and its antlers can be swapped with flowers from the stable. Detailed minifigures include Izzie, Zoey, Cooper and Mrs. Castillo."