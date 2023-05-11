Discover the Stable of Dream Creatures with LEGO DREAMZzz
Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz once again as even more magical and creative sets have arrived from the Land of Dreams
A new LEGO DREAMZzz set has arrived, as it is a time for some rest and relaxation at the Stable of Dream Creatures. Kids imagination can bloom here with this fun 681 piece set that is packed with mythical creatures. Build a forest guardian or a pegasus, tend to the mystical flowers, and enjoy the accompany of a good friend. Four minifigures are included with Izzie, Zoey, Cooper and Mrs. Castillo, as well as two dreamlings. There is plenty to do at LEGO DREAMZzz Stable of Dream Creatures, explore the house, watch the functioning windmill spin, or plan for your next fight with the nightmares. Collectors can bring home this new LEGO DREAMZzz set in August 2023 for $79.99, with pre-orders are already live and found here.
Enter the Stable of Dream Creatures with LEGO DREAMZzz
"Kids aged 8+ can discover the whimsical Stable of Dream Creatures (71459) with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ building toy set based on the TV show. Bursting with nature-inspired details and new friends, the set lets kids meet mythical creatures and nurture magical flowers. It's full of awesome details that will help young imaginations bloom. Kids will delight in discovering the functional windmill, exploring the barn (which includes opening windows and gates) and getting acquainted with mythical new friends such as the 2 dreamlings."
"The set features 2 building options. Kids can choose to decorate the deer toy as a flying pegasus or a beautiful forest guardian. As well as encouraging creativity, this doubles the time kids can enjoy playing. The deer has an articulated head and legs, making it easy to pose and play, and its antlers can be swapped with flowers from the stable. Detailed minifigures include Izzie, Zoey, Cooper and Mrs. Castillo."
- Discover the stable – Kids can enjoy imaginative play with the LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Stable of Dream Creatures (71459) building toy set, based on a storyline from the TV show
- Bursting with details – Kids can discover the functioning windmill, chop up wheat and explore the barn's opening doors and windows
- Fully articulated – The deer toy features a fully articulated head and legs, making it easy for kids to pose it and recreate different scenes
- 2 ways to build – Kids can choose to decorate the deer as a flying pegasus or a forest guardian, encouraging them to choose their own adventure and enjoy double the playtime
- 4 minifigures – Detailed minifigures include Izzie, Zoey, Cooper and Mrs. Castillo, plus Z-Blob and a Dreamling Mushroom
- Hours of play – The playset is designed for kids aged 8+, who can spend hours of fun playing on their own or with friends
- Dimensions – The stable measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 18.5 in. (47 cm) wide and 5 in. (12 cm) deep