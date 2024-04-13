Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, spider-man

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Statue

It is time to return to the Spider-Verse as Beast Kingdom is back with a new D-Stage statue capturing Spider-Man in another dimension

The Spider-Verse awaits as Beast Kingdom is taking Spider-Man fans to an alternate reality with a new D-Stage statue. Coming to life from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is swinging in with a brand new statue. Standing at 6" tall, Miles is depicted entering the Spider-Verse in three dimensions capturing all the dimensional travel right from the big screen, including its sweet kaleidoscope elements. This release follows Beast Kingdom's previous Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Punk release, so hopefully, we can expect more spiders to arrive in the future. A lot of detail was put into this piece, capturing Spider-Man's black and red outfit with some of his personal items traveling across the multiverse with his headphones and notebook. Miles is ready to travel Beyond the Spider-Verse and Beast Kingdom has this statue already up for pre-order right on the Beast Kingdom Store. Webheads will be able to bring him home for $39.99 with a November 2024 release.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Miles Morales

"Prepare to enter another dimension as the Spider-Verse series weaves a thrilling web of excitement and intrigue. Uniting an extraordinary array of 'Spider-Men', each character brings to life their own unique traits and abilities. Get ready for an exhilarating experience as Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' showcases a new range of dioramas from the D-Stage 'Staging Your Dreams' collection."

"Following the D-Stage release of "Punk Spider-Man" from Earth-138, fans can now enjoy the classic Black and Red costume from Earth-1610, the signature attire worn by Miles. This iconic suit, known for its undeniable coolness, is now brought to life in high-quality 3D form for collectors to proudly display. The base takes cues from the vibrant movie, with a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes popping straight off the base. Answer the call to adventure and join your fellow Spider-Man fans in crossing the multiverse!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!