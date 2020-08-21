Fallout T-45 NCR Salvaged Power Armor Gets Full Threezero Reveal

Earlier this week, threezero teased their upcoming T-45 Power Armor from Fallout. To be more specific, the Power Armor is from the 2010 game Fallout: New Vegas as the NCR Salvaged armor set. We finally Geta a full look at the figure and this thing will definitely save you in the wasteland. The Power Armor will stand 14.5" tall and will have 35 points of Articulation. The figure will have some unique features like removable armor that can go with the other threezero Fallout figures. On top of that, the helmet will have a light-up LED function, an unmasked portrait, and a minigun. This will be one hell of a collectible for any major Fallout fan and it brings new wasteland life to your gaming collection.

Fallout: New Vegas does not get that much love in the collectible circuit, unlike its other parts. So it is nice when the underdog finally gets something new in its corner. The LED Light-up effect for the helmet is a great addition to the figure and will make it stand out from other Fallout collectibles. The Fallout T-45 NCR Salvaged Power Armor 1/6th Scale Figure is priced at $398.00. It is unclear when the figure will be released but dedicated Fallout fans will be able to pre-order them here.

"threezero returns to the wasteland with the 1/6 scale T-45 NCR Salvaged Power Armor! This new fully-articulated collectible figure from the Fallout franchise be available for pre-order at https://www.threezerohk.com on August 21st, at 9:00 am HKT (previous day, 9:00 pm EDT)! Armor pieces are completely interchangeable with all previous threezero 1/6 Fallout figures."

Features:

1/6 scale figure stands 14.5" (36.8 cm) tall

Fully-articulated, with over 35 points of articulation, including fingers

Incredible paint application and weathering effects

Special NCR Salvaged color scheme and logo decal

Armor pieces are completely interchangeable with all previous and future threezero 1/6 Fallout figures

Detailed endoskeleton underneath the exterior armor pieces

Helmet features a light-up LED function *

Exchangeable male head

Includes Minigun weapon accessory

* Requires AG1 x3 Button Cell Batteries (not included)

Materials: ABS, PVC, POM, magnet, fabric

©2020 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. FALLOUT, BETHESDA and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.