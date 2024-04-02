Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, marvel

Build Up Your Marvel Legends Iron Man Hall of Armor with Model 09

Return to the workshop of Tony Stark as Hasbro has unveiled a new Retro Iron Man Legends wave featuring classic packaging

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Retro Marvel Legends Iron Man Model 09, harking back to the 80s.

The iconic neo-classic armor, featured in Iron Man #231, joins the Legends Series.

Collectors can pre-order the figure for $24.99 with a Spring 2024 release date.

Marvel Legends Series celebrates 80 years of Marvel with detailed collector figures.

Get ready to take your Hall of Armor collection to new levels as Hasbro has new Iron Man armor deploying into action. Coming to life from the 80s, the Model 09 suit is ready for action for Hasbro's latest wave of Retro Marvel Legends. This set of figures will feature sweet cardbacks that are inspired by the Armored Avengers figures from the 90s. Coming to life from Iron Man #231, Tony Stark has created the Model 09 suit to take down Firepower after his previous suit was destroyed. This Neo-Classic suit is nicely sculpted and surely features a design similar to what Mega Man would wear with those mighty boots. A nice set of repulsor effects is included here to attach to his hands or feet, along with some swappable hands. The Model 09 suit is a sleek set of armor that will help take down some deadly enemies like Count Nefaria and Whiplash, who are also included in this wave. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Retro Iron Man Model 09 arrive today at 1 PM EST for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers with a Spring 2024 release.

Take Flight with Iron Man's Model 09 Suit with Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 09) – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). Following a devastating loss to Firepower, Tony Stark pours his skill into designing an experimental new Iron Man suit to defend Stark Industries. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (MODEL 09) figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco inspired by the Neo-Classic Armor in Marvel's Iron Man comic book. Includes figure and 6 comics-inspired accessories including alternate hands and attachable Repulsor blast and smoke FX!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 4/2 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

