Disney Lorcana Heads to New Orleans with The Princess and the Frog

The second chapter of Disney Lorcana has arrived at Local Card Shop and we are celebrating with a deep dive with some of the new cards

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn brings The Princess and the Frog to card battle.

There are 204 new cards in Chapter Two featuring Tiana and other beloved characters.

Exclusive Might and Magic Starter Deck comes with a Cold Foil Princess Tiana and more.

Rise of Floodborn decks available now at Local Card Shops and retailers.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn has finally arrived as the hit Ravensburger card game hits Local Card Shops. This new set will feature another set of 204 cards, capturing the magic of Disney over its history, from classics like Snow White to more modern masterpieces. Get ready to dive into the magical bayous and vibrant streets of New Orleans with Chapter Two with The Princess and the Frog. Fans have seen some of these cards arrive in Chapter One with a couple of versions of Dr. Facilier, but now Ravensburger is back with the arrival of Princess Tiana! That is right; this New Orleans princess is ready to work hard and improve your Lorcana deck with some impressive new releases, with quite a few being found right in the Might and Magic Starter Deck.

Released in 2009, The Princess and the Frog follows Tiana, a hardworking young woman in New Orleans with big dreams of opening her own restaurant. On the other side, and down on his money, Prince Naveen finds himself transformed into a frog by an evil witch doctor. After a kiss and a little voodoo, their paths meet, and the two embark on a whimsical journey through the mystical bayous of Louisiana. From an impressive soundtrack and a remarkable cast of characters, these two will encounter new friends and deadly foes while discovering the true meaning of love, friendship, and self-discovery on their way to becoming human once again. Ravensburger was sure to capture that southern charm with these new cards with gorgeous artwork that will have Disney fans snagging these decks up.

You will not need to have Friends on the Other Side to acquire these cards, as they are all found right here. This Starter Deck kicks it off with a beautiful Cold Foil Tiana – Celebrated Princess that adds some Mardi Gras zest to her design. Tiana is also whipping up her magical beignets with her Diligent Waitress card, which has some great art. Of course, Eli La Bouff is ready for his helping with others like the sinister Lawrence – Jealous Manservant, and Prince Naveen – Penniless Prince, making their debut. Even Dr. Facilier returns with a new card with his Savvy Opportunist. Even more, The Princess and the Frog cards are found in the Rise of Floodborn with Ray and another Tiana.

Each of these cards can easily change the tide of battle and will build up your The Princess and the Frog collection. Disney fans are able to find the Might and Magic Starter Deck at Local Card Shops starting today, with more arriving at retailers starting December 1. It is nice to see some of these modern Disney films getting some new collectibles, even if they are game-changing trading cards with Disney Lorcana. Be sure to add some of Chapter One to your new upgraded Rise of the Floodborn deck, as there are now plenty of Dr. Facilier's to go around, and we all know he has some friends. Be sure to check out all things Disney Lorcana right here with Ravensburger, and stay tuned for more.

