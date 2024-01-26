Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Joins Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands!

A new story trailer for Disney Lorcana Chapter 3: Into the Inlands has arrived from Ravensburger that fans won’t want to miss

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Chapter 3: Into the Inklands teased with a new story trailer.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire makes its debut alongside other classic franchises.

Includes first ever Legendary Item Card featuring Scrooge McDuck’s Lucky Dime.

Revealed cards hint at various Atlantis characters joining the roster of glimmers.

Disney fans are getting closer to a new Chapter of Disney Lorcana as Into the Inklands is on the way. Arriving in Local Card Shops in late February with a mass retailer release at the beginning of March. Ravensburger is getting fans excited for the new chapter with the first story trailer for Chapter 3, which can be seen above. The trailer is packed with some impressive reveals with some new characters, new franchises, and the first ever Legendary Item Card!

The trailer follows one of the Illumineers with Venturo, who is stepping into the Inklands with a team of Ruby and Sapphire glimmers. This leads up into the first reveal with the unveiled of new Dreamborn glimmers with Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid and Tinker Bell from Peter Pan. That is not all those as Audrey Ramirez has also featured unveiling a new franchise is arriving in Disney Lorcana from Atlantis: The Lost Empire! Into the Inklands is already a massive hit by giving fans Atlantis, Treasure Planet, and DuckTales all in one wave! Speaking of DuckTales, Scrooge McDuck's Lucky Dime will be the First Legendary Item Card to appear in the Disney Lorcana TCG!

The Secrets of Atlantis Return with Disney Lorcana

This trailer is only the beginning, as plenty of Atlantis: The Lost Empire goodies are awaiting Disney Lorcana fans. Ravensburger has already revealed a few cards seen in the Into the Inklands trailer with and yes quite a few Atlantis cards. It looks like fans will be seeing plenty of explorers for that hit 2001 animated film with plenty of Milo Thatch to go around, the gorgeous Kida, some mercenaries with Helga Sinclair & Lyle Tiberius Rouke, the faithful mechanic Audrey, and The Heart of Atlantis. It will be exciting to see what other secrets await the Inklands, and fans can discover more about Disney Lorcana right on the main site. Stay tuned for more Chapter 3 reveals as they come. Adventure Awaits!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!