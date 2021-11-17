Boba Fett is Back with First-Ever Diamond Select Star Wars PVC Statue

The Book of Boba Fett is just over a month away, and Star Wars fans can not wait to see what is in store. This iconic bounty hunter has made quite a name for himself since his 6 minutes of fame in the original Star Wars trilogy. It wasn't until his big return in The Mandalorian Season 2 that we found out Boba survived the encounter with the Sarlacc Pit. Diamond Select Toys is capturing the return of Boba Fett with their first-ever entry of the fabled bounty hunter in their Star Wars Gallery Diorama series.

Coming in at roughly 10" high, Boba's outfit is faithfully recreated from Season 2 of The Mandalorian with blaster in hand and ready for action. Created out of PVC, this statue is beautifully detailed, and a must-own collectible for your collection. The Boba Fett Star Wars Gallery Diorama: The Mandalorian Season 2 is priced at $34.99 and is available for purchase right now and here. Be sure to check out some of the other Star Wars Gallery statues also coming from Diamond Select Toys with Darth Vader and The Mandalorian.

"He's back! Boba Fett makes his triumphant return in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and is ready to blast off into all-new adventures in The Book of Boba Fett. This highly detailed PVC sculpture by Diamond catches the bounty hunter in action, blaster drawn, wearing his all-new black outfit."

Magic in the details

First-ever Star Wars Gallery Diorama of Boba Fett

Approx. 1/7 scale

Based on Boba Fett's TV appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

Scenic base

Durable PVC makes it less breakable and more affordable

Ships in window box for in-package display

Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+

Please note: Not a toy. Created for collectors.