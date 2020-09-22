Star Wars The Mandalorian Mando Mondays Coming This October

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced the debut of Mando Mondays in honor of The Mandalorian on October 30th. Mando Mondays will start October 26th and will showcase new collectibles inspired by the show. Each Monday Star Wars fans will get to see some new toys, apparel, books, comics, and even more for nine weeks. To show a sample of some of the amazing collectibles we will see, a whole variety of new products have gone up for pre-order. From new Funko Pops to new Star Wars: The Black Series figures there is something for everyone. Besides toys, there are some other partnered products like The Mandalorian Polaroid. Disney and Lucasfilm are giving fans a special collector's edition instant camera that features unique instant film-themed after the show. The Polaroid camera is priced at $120 and can be found located here. A team-up like this is just the beginning of what we can expect from Mando Mondays and we can't wait to see more. Nine weeks is a lot of time so I can expect we will get some surprises as the second season airs so make sure you stay up to date each week! Check out the full announcement of Mando Monday here.

"After premiering last fall and quickly taking the world by storm, The Mandalorian — which took home seven awards last week during the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards — will return for its highly anticipated second season Friday, October 30, on Disney+. But first, fans will have access to select pre-orders on new products inspired by the hit Lucasfilm series."

"Disney and Lucasfilm today announced "Mando Mondays," an all-new global consumer products, games, and publishing program kicking off on October 26, that will debut goods inspired by the show. After fans experience the latest episode every Friday on Disney+, they can visit MandoMondays.com each Monday to see what new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content, and more will be unveiled. Mando Mondays will run for nine weeks, culminating on December 21."