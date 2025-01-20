Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Hasbro Announces New Maximum Marvel Legends with 90s Spider-Man

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” figures including the debut of Maximum Spider-Man

Hasbro is not holding back as they continue to bring some heat to 2025 with brand-new Marvel Legends reveals. A whole new wave of comic book figures is on the way, with new card back packaging and mini comic book accessories. However, that was not all that was shown, as the Marvel Legends team has unveiled a brand product with the Marvel Legends Maximum Series. This series is supposed to give collectors readily available Legends featuring classic characters with high-end detail, accessories, and articulation. Kicking off this line is none other than Spider-Man, who is returning to the 90s with an iconic appearance.

Spidey will have 34 points of articulation along with tons of accessories and swappable parts to customize and fit in any Spider-Man display. Maximum Series will feature five pairs of hands, including web-shooter hands and hands that connect to the web effects. A variety of web effects are also included, including web lines, a web shield, a web snare, and a web blast, along with an attachable display. Lastly, a spider sense effect is included, and a Peter Parker head is sculpted, making this Spider-Man figure truly amazing. No price point has been revealed, but pre-orders are set to go live at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, on February 13 at 1 PM.

Marvel Legends Maximum Series Debuts with Spider-Man

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Maximum Series Spider-Man figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics and includes over 35 points of articulation for dynamic web-slinging poses on your shelf or battling deadly foes. Maximum Series action figure set is bursting with 20 accessories.

"Including alternate unmasked Peter Parker head; alternate Spidey-sense head with removable tingle effect; 2 hands in THWIP pose; 2 hands launching webs; 2 wall-crawling hands; 2 hands with revealed web-shooters; 2 web-slinging hands that can grip the 2 web lines over 9 inches; backpack; web shield that can peg on the figure's arm; plus web snare and web blast effect complete with a hinged web display stand. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale makes them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

