Disney Reveals New Star Wars ID9 Interactive Seeker Droid Figure

Coming to life from the Star Wars Universe, the ID9 Seeker Droid aka the Parrot Droid has arrived with Disney’s next interactive release

ShopDisney is thrilled to transport you to a galaxy far, far away with an extraordinary new addition to the Star Wars universe. The ID9 Seeker Droid, aka the Imperial Probe Droid is back as an impressive interactive replica. The ID9 Seeker Droid features meticulously crafted, poseable tentacles and a microphone that can record up and repeat up to six custom phrases. Disney has also included a shoulder stand that can connect under a user's shirt, allowing it to also enhance any Star Wars display or costume. The Probe Droid head does rotate and will feature a light up eye with multiple color choices. Everything is controlled with a gauntlet controller, which only adds to the effect of the droid. Star Wars collectors can find the ID9 Interactive Seeker Droid and Gauntlet right here for $99.99.

ID9 Interactive Seeker Droid and Gauntlet – Star Wars

"Bring the mimicking capabilities of the ID9 seeker droid to life with this interactive Star Wars figure. The detailed replica of the ID9, which was also known as a Parrot Droid, includes a microphone that can record up to six phrases which can be played back. It even includes a shoulder stand so you can take it with you to a galaxy far, far away or closer to home if you're too busy for space travel."

Magic in the details

Includes ID9 seeker droid, remote control and shoulder stand

Repeats up to six custom phrases

Pre-programmed sound button

Light-up button

Microphone

Six-phrase record button

Six-phrase sound play button

High Low pitch knob

Head rotates

Poseable tentacles

Remote control attaches to wrist with elastic straps

Shoulder stand goes under shirt with magnetic element that sits on top of shirt and attaches to droid

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

