Sideshow Unveils New DC Comics Peacemaker: Eat Peace Statue

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled a new Eat Peace Statue that is inspired by the Peacemaker television and brings the freedom

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles launches a 22” tall Peacemaker statue, inspired by the hit TV series.

The statue depicts John Cena’s character riding Eagly the eagle, embodying American spirit.

Features include swappable parts and alternative display options for unique customization.

Pre-orders are open with a price of $750; statue expected to ship in November 2025.

Let freedom ring as Sideshow Collectibles bring the all-American spirit of Peacemaker to life. Coming to life from the hit TV series, Christopher Smith is flying on in on Eagly for a true patriot statue. Coming in at a whopping 22" tall, Peacemaker is showing some red, white, and blue spirit as he is riding his American Eagle best bud. The statue shows off John Cena's legendary character when he is not saving the world from an alien invasion. This exclusive Sideshow Collectibles release will allow DC Comics fans to give this vigilante some swappable parts.

Display a Peacemaker with a devil horns hand or with a Desert Eagle shooting off some American Freedom with some doves. The exclusive will also come with an alternate holster option if you are showing off the devil horns hand. Everything about this statue is an all-American smoke show and captures the identity of Peacemaker perfectly. Pre-orders for this statue are already live on Sideshow Collectibles but are not cheap and come in at $750. Payment plans are offered, and freedom will arrive in your DC Comics collection in November 2025.

Sideshow Collectibles – Peacemaker: Eat Peace… Statue

"Sideshow presents the Peacemaker: Eat Peace… Statue. This super sick DC collectible is inspired by the Peacemaker television series and is also the most accurate and amazeballs depiction of Christopher Smith in the entire Multiverse. Plus, it's hardcore, man."

"Measuring 22.5" tall, 16.1" wide, and 15.7" deep, the Peacemaker: Eat Peace… Statue showcases Chris in the totally true-to-life scenario of riding Eagly the bald eagle into battle. Eagly's talons and wings are outstretched as he sounds a war screech. Astride his noble steed, Peacemaker flexes his impressive physique and shouts with joy while he blasts doves of peace into the sky. A trail of red, white, and blue stars and stripes bursts below the big guy and his feathered friend — because Peacemaker fights first and foremost for the blessed United States of America!"

