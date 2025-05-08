Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Reveals New Star Wars Droid Depot First Order Probe Droid

A new Star Wars collectible has been seen scanning the area with the Galaxy’s Edge Droid Depot First Order Probe Droid

Standing 16.5” tall, the droid features motorized movement, lights, sounds, and a projection feature.

Includes spring-loaded claws, fully articulated legs, and a special motion detection Room Guard Mode.

Available now at Disney Parks for $74.99 and backorder online through shopDisney for Star Wars fans.

The Imperial Probe Droid, officially known as the Viper Probe Droid, made its first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back (1980). They were sent across the galaxy by Darth Vader to locate hidden Rebel bases and track down Luke Skywalker. The probe droid is equipped with advanced scanners, communication relays, and defensive blasters. It has an eerie, spider-like design, which makes it a memorable addition to the Star Wars galaxy. The Probe Droid would return years later during the time of the First Order, and now Disney Parks is bringing them to life with their latest Droid Depot release.

Standing 16.5" tall, this droid features a very similar design to the Imperial Probe Droid with its spider-like design, but a sleeker shell. This Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge collectible brings that droid to life with motorized movement, lights and sounds, projection features, spring-loaded claws, and even a motion detection mode. Collectors can protect their collection from the Resistance for $74.99, which can now be found at Disney Parks, with a backorder online through ShopDisney.

Droid Depot First Order Probe Droid – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $75

https://www.disneystore.com/droid-depot-first-order-probe-droid-star-wars-galaxys-edge-418148897282.html

"The fabled Droid Depot has created this highly detailed First Order Probe Droid. Heralding from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, this Probe Droid is laden with great features that bring it to life. Boasting motorized movement, lights and sounds, projection features, and more, it's an essential addition to the collection of Star Wars fans everywhere, whether from here, or a galaxy far, far away."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Projection features

Motorized movement

Lights and sounds

Motion detection and alarm

Spring-loaded claws

Fully articulated legs

Special Room Guard Mode: Motion Detection and Alarm

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

