LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – The History of Jedi Bob

Step into a new world order as LEGO helps Rebuild the Galaxy with their latest Star Wars adventure along with a few new sets

Article Summary Discover the origins of Jedi Bob, a beloved but mysterious minifigure from the 2002 LEGO Star Wars Republic Gunship set.

LEGO officially expands Jedi Bob's story in the new animated series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy on Disney+.

Witness Bobby Moynihan voicing Jedi Bob and explore a fresh twist on the Star Wars universe with fan-favorite elements.

Get your hands on the updated Jedi Bob’s Starfighter set, complete with new features and unique minifigures from the series.

Jedi Bob is a cult-favorite, mysterious character that was created and discovered in the LEGO Star Wars lore. First appearing in the 2002 LEGO set "Republic Gunship" from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, a simple Jedi LEGO minifigure was featured in the set. He was unnamed for the set and featured a pretty generic appearance with a brown beard and a green lightsaber. Despite his simple design and lack of backstory in official Star Wars media, fans would soon embrace this minifigure with all their hearts, giving him the name Bob. He has been the stuff of legend ever since, with fan theories and custom stories building up the legacy of this enigmatic figure. LEGO never officially expanded on Bob's story until now with the new LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy event!

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is another animated LEGO project that features a unique twist on a galaxy far, far away. The universe we once used to love has now been all mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder known as Sig Greebling. After discovering a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple, he finds himself thrust into adventure and comes across the legendary Jedi Bob, voiced by Bobby Moynihan. It is nice to see LEGO embrace and expand its very own pieces of Star Wars history with this new story. While the original set cost quite a pretty penny, Star Wars fans can own their own Jedi Bob minifigure, who has returned with a brand new set.

We have talked about this set before, but with the arrival of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy arriving on Disney+ this Friday, it's more relevant than ever. The Jedi Bob's Starfighter is 10" long and features an opening cockpit and spring-loaded shooters. The set also brings some of those new topsy-turvy characters to life, like an Ackbar Trooper Minifigure. This set can be found in stores right along with a few other Rebuild the Galaxy sets, including the incredible Dark Falcon! Witness the Star Wars galaxy like never before with LEGO this weekend.

