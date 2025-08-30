Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic world rebirth

New Jurassic World Rebirth Quetzalcoatlus Statue Lands at Iron Studios

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including Jurassic World Rebirth

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Quetzalcoatlus statue inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth's thrilling scenes.

The hand-painted collectible features the massive pterosaur with intricate Aztec nest and eggs details.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s storyline centers around a daring DNA extraction mission to save humanity.

Pre-orders for the Quetzalcoatlus figure are live for $349.99, shipping to collectors in June 2026.

In Jurassic World Rebirth, the largest pterosaur to soar over Earth's skies, the majestic Quetzalcoatlus, makes its debut. Boasting a wingspan of nearly 40 feet, this massive flying reptile is central to a high-stakes plot. A specialized team has been tasked with attempting to extract DNA from three of the biggest dinosaurs on a restricted island. This research could help cure the world by fixing multiple illnesses and diseases, but these samples will be deadly to acquire.

Iron Studios now captures the heart-stopping moment of the arrival of Quetzalcoatlus back at her nest in glorious detail. Standing 10.1" tall, this nicely crafted dinosaur is hand-painted and features the craftsmanship of its unique Aztec nest. Its eggs are featured underneath the dinosaur, along with some impressive coloring on the winged carnivore. It is nice to see Iron Studios giving Jurassic Park Rebirth some new collectibles, with a Spinosaurus statue already being revealed. Pre-orders for the Rebirth Quetzalcoatlus are already live for $349.99, and it is set to land in your Jurassic World collection in June 2026.

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

