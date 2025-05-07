Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils New Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Article Summary Disney Parks launches a collectible Star Wars Dejarik electronic board game, inspired by the iconic holochess scene.

The replica board measures 18 inches in diameter and features lights, sounds, and eight battle creature pieces.

Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm, this Dejarik set offers screen-accurate details and enhanced playability.

Priced at $99.99, the Dejarik board is available at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and online at shopDisney now.

Dejarik is the famed holographic chess game from Star Wars, which first appeared aboard the Millennium Falcon in A New Hope. The game is played with holographic monster pieces that battle each other across a circular board. This scene has Chewbacca famously warning C-3PO to "let the Wookiee win" during their match on the Falcon. The game itself seems to combine strategy with a bit of unpredictable chaos, which Star Wars fans can find out for themselves, thanks to Disney Parks! That is right, a new Star Wars Galactic Archive Series replica is here that brings the infamous intergalactic board game to life.

This version comes in at 18 inches in diameter and was created in partnership with Lucasfilm, giving collectors a screen-accurate Dejarik with playable features. Some of these features include lights and sounds, as well as eight creature pieces that will all have reference cards. Add a truly classy addition to your growing Star Wars collection with this impressive Dejarik replica that is priced at $99.99. Collectors will be able to find these beauties at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and through shopDisney right now.

Star Wars Dejarik Board Game – Galactic Archive Series

"Commonly played on starships and homes throughout the galaxy from well before the time of the Clone Wars and long through the era of the Empire, Dejarik was a great way to pass the time on long hypersonic trips. The game pieces in Dejarik were creatures both real and mythological and a successful move would result in one monster decisively beating another in combat."

"Featuring light and sound effects, this finely detailed electronic Dejarik board game is part of the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series. Created in a unique partnership with Lucasfilm, the exclusive line brings collector-focused items from the Lucasfilm archives to life with screen accurate premium details and enhanced playable features."

