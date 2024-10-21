Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars Sabine Wren with Howler TVC Deluxe Set

Step into a galaxy far, far with Hasbro as they have debuted a new set of Star Wars collectibles during New York Comic Con

Hasbro has finally unveiled a new update for the upcoming Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Ghost HasLab. The legendary Rebels ship is finally set to arrive in December 2024, giving collectors a month to finish snagging up extra Rebels and Ahsoka figures. Some new figures for the series are also still on the way from Hasbro, including a new Sabrine Wren deluxe set. This is a pretty fun release as fans get to return to Peridea as Sabine sets out Ezra and on a new Star Wars creature.

The Howler now joins The Vintage Collection with an impressive new, highly detailed, and articulated figure that Sabine can ride. Sabine will come with a removable fabric cloak, along with her green lightsaber, saber hilt, two blasters, and helmet. This release will get its own Vintage Collection card back release inside this deluxe set, so on-card collectors will not have to worry. This is a fun release, and it is not often that we get new collectibles for Star Wars creatures like the Howler. Pre-orders are set to arrive on October 23 on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers at 1 PM EST for $39.99.

STAR WARS: TVC HOWLER & SABINE WREN (PERIDEA)

"Sabine Wren fights off bandits with her howler mount as she searches for Ezra Bridger on the stark planet of Peridea. Based on a howler & Sabine Wren from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch action figure set comes with Sabine's helmet, Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt, 2 blasters, and an extra set of howler legs."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, the included figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #352). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on October 23 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

