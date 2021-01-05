Stitch Crashes Disney With New and Exclusive Collectibles

Things are about to get cute and fluffy as Stitch (from Lilo & Stitch) crashes Disney with his own unique set of collectibles. Starting January 12th, this iconic Disney character is colliding with some other iconic Disney films from over the years, giving fans 12 very fun and unique collectibles. Each month, fans will get specialty themed plush, a pin, and a MagicBand of Stitch. They will be released on shopDisney online first, and then we will see in-store releases a couple of days later. Things kick off this January 12, at 7 am on shopDisney, and will be followed by a store release on January 16th in-store release; however, MagicBands will not be found in-store. Disney has revealed the first 6 months of movies that Stitch will be crashing starting with Beauty and the Beast; the rest follows:

January: Beauty and the Beast

February: Lady and the Tramp

March: The Lion King

April: The Little Mermaid

May: Pinocchio

June: Aladdin

This Stitch is a great way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Beast and the Beast this year since the film's debt in 1991. This month's design features a purple and rosed themed design that really pops. The Stitch Crashes Disney Beauty and the Beast Plush will be priced at $29.99, and the pin will be priced at $24.99. Fans can even collect a special Stitch Crashes pin holder as well that will hold all 12 at the price of $34.99. All the fun begins 1/12 on shopDisney, and fans can find more info about the release here.

"Guess Who's Crashing Disney Classic Movies? It's Stitch, of course! Every month beginning 1/12, a new pin, plush and MagicBand will be released featuring Stitch crashing an iconic Disney movie scene. Stitch is crashing the classic Disney film, Beauty and the Beast for the 1st in a limited-edition series of 12 pins, plush, & MagicBands. Available on shopDisney 1/12 @ 7am and in stores 1/16 (MagicBands not available in stores)."