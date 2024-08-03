Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: shopDisney, star wars

Disney Unveils New Halloween Star Wars Droid Factory R5-Z0MB Figure

Disney is back with a new Halloween Star Wars Droid Factory figure that is rising from the grave with the haunted and eerie R5-Z0MB Figure

The Star Wars universe is vast and ever-growing, with plenty of new projects to look forward to. The Acolyte just ended, and now fans have to look forward to the upcoming Disney+ series Skeleton Crew. This series introduced brand new characters into this galaxy. However, some never make the cut. Hasbro is one of the main sources of Star Wars collectibles, with releases like The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. However, Disney also has its very own line of Star Wars action figures, which are usually released exclusively at Disney Parks and are called the Droid Factory. The Droid Factory brings all of those iconic robotic sidekicks, heroes, and villains to life with their very own card back.

To make things even better, Disney has been debuting exclusive holiday-themed droids, with their most popular being Halloween versions. There are plenty of these droids to collect with Astromechs, protocol droids, BB units, and more that feature spooky names like BB – B0020, R6-W1CH, and C1-MNST4. Each of these droids gets its very own background in history within the Star Wars universe, and shop Disney is back with their Halloween 2024 figure. R5– Z0MB has arrived and comes from the swamps of Corvax Fen on Mustafar. This R5 unit is sculpted to what fans know and love, but now with a zombie deco with a partly melted dome. Star Wars collectors can get a jump on all the Halloween fun right now at Disney Parks and on shopDisney for $14.99.

R5-Z0MB Star Wars Droid Factory Figure

"In celebration of Halloween, those busy 'bots at the Droid Factory have created this special R5-Z0MB figure. In looks and name, this astromech droid resembles a zombie. It can be found wandering the bleak swamps of Corvax Fen on Mustafar."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted droid figure

Articulated arms

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

