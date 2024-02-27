Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars, The Clone Wars

Disney Unveils New Star Wars Asajj Ventress Legacy Lightsaber Box Set

Bring balance to your growing lightsaber collection as Disney is back with a new Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber limited edition set

Article Summary Disney releases Asajj Ventress Legacy Lightsaber Box Set from Star Wars Clone Wars.

Set features duo hilts that connect, and wooden box inspired by the original series.

Collectible set includes exclusive features, a character quote insert, and saber adapter.

Available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and DisneyStore.com on select dates in March.

Asajj Ventress has had a very interesting and complicated history inside the Star Wars galaxy. Ventress was first introduced in the 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-series as the apprentice of Count Dooku. In that series, she dies at the hands of Anakin Skywalker after a very intense and dramatic fight sequence. However, she was reintroduced in the GCI Clone Wars series with a new look, attitude, and story. Hailing from the planet Dathomir, Asajj was trained as a Nightsister before being discovered by Dooku. She was Dooku's apprentice for a while, but their partnership was cut short after Darth Sidious called for her death.

On the run and nowhere to go, Star Wars fans have only seen glimpses of Asajj Ventress since then in the final season of The Clone Wars. She is set to return in The Bad Batch Season 3, and to celebrate, Disney is bringing back her Legacy Lightsaber with some new additions. This new release stays faithful to her character by giving fans both hits that can be connected. They will also be packed in a wooden box that is inspired by the 2D Star Wars micro-series. This is one Star Wars limited-edition release that Clone Wars and Asajj fans won't want to miss, and they will be found at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge starting on March 8 and then again on March 11 right on DisneyStore.com.

Asajj Ventress Legacy Lightsaber Returns from Disney

"Fans were first introduced to Jedi-apprentice-turned-dark-disciple Asajj Ventress in the 2003 Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-series. Since then, she has become a mainstay antagonist to the heroes of the Clone Wars, appearing across Star Wars media to tease, frustrate, foil, and, yes, sometimes even help, her Jedi foes."

"The gorgeous wooden packaging is inspired by the box Count Dooku used to present Ventress with her hilts in 2003's Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D micro-seriesThis new set is loaded with exclusive features, including printed character quote insert, double-bladed saber adapter, and the packaging itself."

"We also like to include an insert that features the individual number of the set, so fans know this is truly limited to the edition size. On each insert we also enjoy including a character quote from the film or series that continues the storytelling of the entire set. This set also includes that special adaptor, so fans can connect the two hilts for that double-bladed wielding action. The Legacy Lightsaber blades are sold separately."

