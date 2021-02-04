Make Your Valentine's Day Special Our Disney Collectibles Gift Guide

It is almost that time of the year when there is love in the air, and Disney knows how to celebrate with some amazing new items. Sometimes it is hard to find that amazing gift for a loved one for that one special holiday. Whether it is Halloween, Christmas, or their birthday, gift hunting can be a struggle, but we are here to help narrow down the hunt. Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and Disney has a huge variety of collectibles, apparel, jewelry, and more that will easily be a great fit for your loved one's collection. We rounded up some of our favorite collectibles that would be great gifts for that special someone during this season of love. Up first is the Mickey & Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Valentine's Day Doll Set that shows the legendary love between these two. The set is limited to only 4600 pieces and shows off the two in elegant attire as they celebrate the lover's holiday. Collectors and Disney fans will not want to miss out on this truly unique collectible that not only can share the love between Mickey and Minnie but yours as well. The limited-edition doll set will be priced at $199, and fans can buy one right here.

Many collectors and lovers are on a budget this year, and we have the perfect Valentine's Day for them with Funko. Some iconic Star Wars characters are in love this time of year with some very interesting Pop Vinyls. Each Star Wars Pop features Valentine's paint scheme as they hold a heart in their hands. There are 4 Pops in total each will have a special message on their base as well, with Darth Vader's saying "Join the Heart Side." The pink Stormtrooper says, "You're the Droid I'm Looking For," Cupid Chewbacca says, "I Chews You," and pink Master Yoda says, "Mine Will You Be?" These adorable Pops will be a great and inexpensive gift for those making them a part of your growing collection. All of these Valentine's Day Star Wars Pops can be found online for order and are located here for only $11.99.

There are many more collectibles and gifts that fans can snag up for their sweetheart this holiday season. Here are some other amazing gift ideas to show your love with on top of the doll set and the Star Wars Funko Pops. The Be Mine Earrings lets Minnie and Mickey Mouse fans wear their love for these characters, which is a real treat. Toy Story 4 Forky is feeling the love this year with his new Forky and Karen Beverly Plush Duo that can make any sweetheart smile. Maybe you want your gift to be a mystery this year, and the best way to do that is with the Pixar Pals Valentine's Day Mystery Pins. There are 6 different pins to be surprised with from iconic films like Toy Story, Up, Incredibles, and more. Of course, there are also various apparel ideas to wear, like the adorable Mickey and Minnie Mouse Together Forever Couples tees.

Valentine's Day is a simple holiday that can mean the world to someone, and with the right gift, it can brighten their day. These Disney collectibles and much more are available at shopDisney right now, and fans can begin their search here. From pins, shirts, and collectibles, fans will have plenty to choose from, and there small, simple, inexpensive gifts like Pops and Pins to more luxurious gifts like a Doll set or unique jewelry. Make sure you snag up a gift that you think your loved one will love this year, and shopDisney is just the place to do that. Join the Heart Side.