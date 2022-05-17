Disney's Moana Gets Limited Edition Ultimate Princess Celebration Doll

Moana is back as a new doll arrives from Disney as part of their Ultimate Princess Celebration Collection. This limited edition series of dolls are carefully crafted by some incredible artists from all across The Walt Disney Company. This newest one comes to us from Designer Nontra Null putting her passion behind this doll with inspiration between Moana and Gramma Tala. This island princess will stand 12" tall, features a beautifully designed contour gown, and is loaded with unique features. From Moana's Heart of Te Fiti purse to articulated waist and arms and rooted eyebrows, a lot of heart was put into this Designer Doll.

This is one Ultimate Princess Celebration doll Moana fans will not want to miss out on, and she will be perfectly packed in a unique box with magnetic closure and gatefold cover. Ultimate Princess Celebration Collection doll will be Limited Edition to only 9,800 pieces and is priced at $129. The Disney Designer Collection Moana is up for purchase right now, and fans can find her here. Get her while you can be on the lookout for other Design Princess like Merida, Tiana, Ariel, Sleeping Beauty, and more! Check below for pictures of the princess as well as reading more about the Designer Nontra Null and her unique story attached to the world of Moana.

"The Disney Designer Collection is proud to introduce the Ultimate Princess Celebration, a limited edition series of dolls carefully crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company. Like Moana, Nontra Null's grandmother played a huge role in shaping her life path, helping to nurture her artistic side, so she pays tribute to that connection in this doll's bold, breathtaking design."

Magic in the details

Disney Designer Collection Moana doll

Limited Edition of 9,800

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Designer: Nontra Null

Articulated waist and arms

Detailed couture gown

Five layer ruffled skirt

Embroidered, fringed and sequined trims

Tapa print "wings"

"Heart of Te Fiti" styled purse with golden accents and chain

Necklace

Floral hair fixture

Finely styled hair

Strap shoes

Rooted eyelashes

Display stand included

Comes in elegant window display packaging with gatefold cover, foil decoration, and magnetic closure

Inspired by Disney's Moana (2016)

Pair with matching pin, sold separately

Part of the Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration Collection

About Designer Nontra Null:

"Nontra Null was born in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. Her parents came to the U.S. from Thailand, making her a first-generation Thai-American. She was raised as a "Disney kid" and started working for the company in 2008 designing apparel and accessories at Disney's Creative Campus in Glendale."

"The strong relationship between Moana and Gramma Tala is similar to Nontra and her relationship with her Khun Yai, so she wanted to pay tribute to that connection in her design. Like Moana, Nontra's grandmother played a huge role in shaping her life path, helping to nurture her artistic side. She taught Nontra how to sew at a young age, leading her to her career today. A needle and thread were Nontra's version of the "Heart of Te Fiti." Nontra was also incredibly inspired by the culture of Moana and the legacy of family. Nontra's husband, who works for Disney Animation, helped create the film when she was pregnant with her first child, Hudson, so his name is listed in the credits as a "Production Baby." Like Moana's deep connection to those she loves, her story has a very special place in Nontra's heart."