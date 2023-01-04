Disney's Moana Sets Sail With New Ocean Adventure Play Set

It is for them to hit the open ocean once again and explore the unknown with Disney and their newest playset. The hit animated film Moana is back in the spotlight with this new Moana Ocean Adventure Play Set. The whole gang is together again, with Pua and Hei Hei at her side, as well as a nice assortment of accessories. It has been quite some time since a new Moana collectible has arrived, and this one seems to pack a bunch of previous sets together for one mighty release. Along with her animal friends, Disney has also included an outrigger boat as new oceanic adventures await.

Besides the boat, this new Moana set will come with two Kakamora, a variety of food, and a new outfit that showcases a simulated tapa cloth and printed leaf design. The packaging is windowless and features some new updated art for the island princess. If you love Moana, then this is the playset for you, and a new adventure awaits you right here for $49.99. There is still supposed to be a new Moana animated series arriving on Disney+, so if you or your little one is a fan of this princess, I would expect more collectibles starting to arrive. If you need more Disney Princess collectibles and goodies in your life, be sure to check out what else shopDisney has to offer here.

Go Beyond the Reef with Moana and Her New Playset

"Who knows how far imagination will take them with this Moana doll play set featuring Pua, Hei Hei, Kakamora and an outrigger boat! Also included are an assortment of film-authentic accessories to make every adventure one to remember."

Moana classic doll

Fully poseable

Authentic costume features simulated tapa cloth and printed leaf and grass designs

Additional costume with comb and headband

Necklace with shell amulet

Pua and Hei Hei figures

Two Kakamora figures

Outrigger boat

Accessories include oar, canteen, basket with lid, whole fruit, sliced fruit on banana leaf, coconut cup, coconut bowl and bowl with greens

Inspired by Disney's Moana (2016)

Part of the Disney Classic Doll Collection