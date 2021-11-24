Disney's nuiMOs are the Perfect Companion Collectible this Holiday

The winter holidays are almost upon us, so the clocks are ticking to find friends and loved ones a great gift. Our newest holiday gift guide comes to us from shopDisney with its adorable, stylish, and fun Disney nuiMOs plush line. The term nuiMOs comes to us from the Japanese word nuigurumi which means plush doll with a combination of the word model. NuiMOs features some of Disney's iconic characters and will make the best companions for any occasion or journey. Besides their iconic Disney look, these plush figures can even feature your own unique taste and flavor with a massive wardrobe to choose from. Disney has the gift that keeps on giving with a wide variety of dolls to choose from and a massive assortment of clothes which makes the possibilities are endless.

Starting things off first is the impressive line-up of Disney nuiMOs plush dolls, including Winnie the Pooh characters like Winnie, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and even some Disney Princesses like Rapunzel, Jasmine, Ariel. The line will also feature some classics like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and some newcomers like Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, Stitch, Angel, and even Jack Skellington. Each of these plush figures features embroiled details, is poseable with moveable heads, and can change clothes. That leads us to the second incredible design for this Disney nuiMOs as they have a massive ware drop featuring themed clothes for every occasion. From an avocado hoodie for Stitch to a gold outfit for Donald Duck, you can give each character a new design and personality like never before.

Giving the ability of customization for the holidays is a great idea and with so many options to choose from. I got to get my hands on the Jack Skellington nuiMOs plush with a companion Cruella outfit, and it was just magic. With a fantastic design, adorable look, and the ability to give him his own flair, this figure really stands out from anything else, making it a perfect holiday gift. Collectors and gift buyers can find all of the Disney nuiMOs available right here and be sure to add some nice swappable clothes for them.