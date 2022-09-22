Disney's Pluto Joins Minnie and the Gang at Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company is slowly but surely bringing Mickey Mouse and the gang to their popular Nendoroid line. In the past couple of months, we have seen Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, and Goofy all arrive. Oddly enough, Disney's Mickey Mouse himself has been showcased beside a Sorcerer Mickey that debuted a while ago. Well, another member of the gang has arrived as Good Smile plays fetch with the loyal pup, Pluto. Pluto is a major part of the Mickey Mouse gang, and his dog is beloved by so many.

This new Disney Pluto Nendoroid is pretty loaded with swappable parts, starting with three different interchangeable eye pieces and mouth parts. On top of that, different ears and even tongue parts are included, which take Put to a whole new customization level. As far as accessories, Pluto comes with a ribbon tied bone that works well with the included display. If you're looking to collect the whole Mickey Mouse Clubhouse gang, then this pup will be on your list. The Disney's Pluto Nendoroid is priced at $80.99, set for a June 2023 release date, and pre-orders are live and located here. Pre-orders will only stay open until October 19, 2022, so be sure to secure this pup for your CLubhosue before time runs out.

"Pluto is joining the Nendoroid series! Mickey Mouse's loyal pup Pluto is joining the Nendoroid series! The Nendoroid comes with three types of interchangeable eye parts and two different muzzle parts. In addition, interchangeable ear and tongue parts are included for creating a variety of facial expressions. The Nendoroid comes with a bone with a ribbon tied on it as an optional part. Be sure to add Nendoroid Pluto to your collection!"