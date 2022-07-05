Disney's The Haunted Mansion Comes to LEGO with New Set

Disney's The Haunted Mansion ride is coming to life as LEGO has unveiled its newest build-and-display model. I know for a fact there is a massive following for The Haunted Mansion, and this will be one collectible that ghosts and ghouls will want to get their hands on. Standing over 5" tall, 4" wide, and 4" deep, fans get to create this mini mansion with just 680-piece. Paranormal elements are hidden inside, and it even comes with an exclusive Butler minifigure that only enhances the mansions displayability. The front of The Haunted Mansion is nicely detailed, but it is the back of this miniature set that really showcases the ride's fear factor. Enter the dining room and see a miniaturized interior of the mansion with recognizable paintings and even some ghosts. The Mini Haunted Mansion set from LEGO is priced at $39.99, set for an August 1, 2022, pre-order release, and fans will be able to find it here.

"Fans of Disney's The Haunted Mansion ride will love all the scary-good details in this miniature build-and-display model. Part of the interior is viewable from the back, including the dining room, a chandelier and a gallery. The set includes an exclusive Butler minifigure to add to the display. Fans will recognize paintings of the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota and the Gravekeeper. This buildable set makes a perfect gift for miniature collectors and Disney fans of all ages."

Collectible construction set – Features a miniature display model of Disney's The Haunted Mansion ride, complete with an exclusive Butler minifigure

Give as a gift – A gift for LEGO® fans, miniature collectors and Disney fans aged 8 and up

Display piece – Standing over 5 in. (14 cm) high, 4 in. (12 cm) wide and 4 in. (12 cm) deep, this 680-piece model features details including a chandelier and sticker paintings for the gallery