KFC Gets Bite-Size with Zuru's New Finger Lickin' Mini Brands Series 1

The popularity of the miniature replicas continues to grow as Zuru debuts a tasty new set of minis from the zesty KFC chicken world

Get ready to indulge in the miniature world of flavor and fun with the latest collection of Mini Brands from Zuru. Some Kentucky classics await fans as iconic foods from the beloved fast-food chain KFC have arrived and in new bite-size format. Prepare to feast your eyes on a delightful array of miniature delights, including mouthwatering biscuits, signature crispy buckets of chicken, savory wraps, fries, and so much more that capture the essence of KFC's signature offerings. There are a total of 20 minis found in this Mini Brands KFC Series 1, and they are all stored in ZURU's unique capsule.

Plenty of finger lickin' minis can be found inside this collection including some legendary golden items or even better, the elusive scented Double Down Mini! You will surely want your own bucket of chicken next to you when opening these minis as they are quite mouth-watering. So, get ready to embark on a culinary adventure like never before and add a dash of finger-lickin' fun to your miniature collection with ZURU's Mini Brands KFC series for only $9.99. Pre-orders for this collection are already live online with an April 2024 release.

Mini Brands KFC Series 1 by ZURU

"Unbox buckets of fun with Mini Brands KFC®! Discover replicas of your favorite KFC® menu items in miniature with Mini Brands KFC®! There are 20 KFC® Minis to collect, including legendary gold Minis and iconic scented Minis and frozen moments! If you're a fan of the Colonel and love your fried chicken original or extra crispy, there's a Mini for you. Mini Brands the real brands that fit in your hand!"

20 Minis: There are 20 miniatures of your favorite KFC menu items to collect.

Rare Minis: Find the legendary gold or iconic frozen moments!

Scented Mini: Will you be lucky enough to discover the iconic scented Double Down Mini?

Collect them all: Check off the miniature KFC menu items you find on your collector's guide!

