J'onn J'onzz Returns as McFarlane Toys Debuts Martian Manhunter Figure

J'onn J'onzz is back as pre-orders arrive for one of McFarlane Toys' newest DC Multiverse teasers with Martian Manhunter. Sporting his DC Comics Rebirth design, this makes the first Martian Manhunter figure to debut from McFarlane Toys and I am impressed. At this rate, all of the DC Multiverse figures are the same with inedible articulation and a whole bunch of rubber. Martian Manhunter does look amazing, but it will not be until he is in the collector's hands to know if it will be a worthy addition to your DC Comics collection.

J'onn J'onzz does not come with any accessories, so at this rate, it is all about the sculpt and I know I want to get my hands on him. Whether you're building a McFarlane Toys Justice League or just love the Martian Manhunter this figure is for you. The DC Rebirth DC Multiverse Martian Manhunter Figure is priced at $19.99 and set to release in Q1 2022. Pre-orders are already live here and be on the lookout for more new figures coming soon like Solar Suit Superman, General Zod, and Aquaman.

"The DC Multiverse Martian Manhunter DC Rebirth 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play. This incredibly detailed 7-inch scale action figure showcases Martian Manhunter in his look from the DC Rebirth comics. Martian Manhunter comes with a base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back."

"J'onn J'onzz, the mysterious Martian Manhunter, is one of the last survivors of the planet Mars and was accidentally transported to Earth not long after the majority of his people were wiped out. Martian Manhunter is thought to be as strong as, or possibly stronger than, Superman, and has a variety of powers including super-strength, super-speed, flight, telepathy, telekinesis, shape-shifting, phase-shifting, regenerative abilities, and near-invulnerability. Manhunter also has genius-level intellect and strong leadership skills. Using his vast powers and skills, Martian Manhunter strives to protect the citizens of his new home, Earth."