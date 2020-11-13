DOOM Eternal Doom Slayer Gets Deadly With Good Smile Company

Coming out of the hit video game, DOOM Eternal, Doom Slayer, has arrived in the pint-size form to wreak some havoc. Good Smile Company has announced that the Slayer is joining their Nendoroid figure line. He is highly detailed, fully articulated, and of course, comes with his own arsenal to take on hell. The Doom Slayer comes with the popular Super Shotgun and Chainsaw, DOOM blade, Crucible Blade, Equipment Launcher, Flame Belch effect, and Chainsaw blood effect. This figure is locked and loaded and ready to take the fight to his enemies in your collection or desk and do it with some style.

DOOM has been getting a lot of collectibles lately, but this adorable little guy really takes step cake. He is somehow cute and deadly all in one, and it is amazing, and fans will have a fun time display and showing this guy off. DOOM Eternal Doom Slayer Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $59.99. He is set to destroy hell once again in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders are set to only say open until the beginning of January 2021, so make sure you put your order in before you forget and time runs outs.

The Only Thing they Fear… is You. From "DOOM Eternal," the latest entry in the classic FPS series, comes a Nendoroid of the main character, the Doom Slayer! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to create a variety of action-packed poses. Optional parts include the popular Super Shotgun and Chainsaw weapons along with the Crucible Blade and demon-slicing DOOM Blade. Also included is The Equipment Launcher as well as a Flame Belch effect part and a blood splatter effect part for the Chainsaw. Additionally, a miniature Cacodemon is included to help recreate poses of the Doom Slayer ripping and tearing through his enemies. Be sure to add him to your collection!

Set Contents:

Helmet x1

Body

Right Arm Parts (Articulated) x1

Right Hand Parts x3

Left Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Left Hand Parts x3

Right Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Left Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Cacodemon

Equipment Launcher x1

Crucible Blade x1

Chainsaw x1

Super Shotgun x1

DOOM Blade (Sheathed) x1

DOOM Blade (Deployed) x1

Effect Part for Equipment Launcher x1

Effect Part for Chainsaw x1