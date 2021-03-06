Dragon Quest: The Legend of Dai Nendoroids Arrive At Good Smile

It is time to go on a new adventure as the legendary Shonen Jump comic turn anime Dragon Quest: The Legend of Dai comes to life. Good Smile Company has unveiled two new Nendoroid figures that are on the way from the hit series with our hero Dai and Popp. Both figures are highly detailed, colorful, articulated, and jam-packed with some amazing accessories. Both Dragon Quest Nendoroid figures will come with three swappable expressions allowing fans to capture that perfect moment for their collection. Dai will also come with swappable hands, Dragon Crest, Papnica Knife, Avan Strash effect, and his sword. Popp, on the other hand, will come with short and long versions of his staff, cape, Finger Flare Bombs, and even spell effects for Hyado, Mera, and Medora.

Each Dragon Quest: The Legend of Dai Nendoroid is loaded with some great stuff that will please many fans. Both Dai and Popp figures are expected to be released in October 2021, and they are both priced at $52.99. Collectors can find both figures are already live ad they can find Dragon Quest Popp here and Dai located here. Pre-orders for each will only stay open until April 14, so make sure you get your before it is too late.

"Avan Strash! From the legendary Shonen Jump comic turned anime series "Dragon Quest: The Legend of Dai" comes a Nendoroid of the main character Dai! He comes with three face plates, including a standard expression, a smiling expression and a shouting expression. Optional parts include right hand parts featuring the Dragon Crest, Dai's sword (with scabbard and hilt parts), his Papnica Knife and an Avan Strash effect part."

"Avan! Give me your courage! – From the popular comic turned anime series, "Dragon Quest: The Legend of Dai" comes a Nendoroid of Avan's disciple Popp! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a shouting expression and a cowardly expression. Additionally, he comes with his staff (short/long), his cape and his weird belt along with a Finger Flare Bombs (3 blasts) effect part and effect parts for creating his Mera, Hyado and Medoroa spells. Be sure to add him to your collection!"