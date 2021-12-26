DST Continues the Godzilla Gallery Dioramas with a Return to 1993

There has been plenty of hate for Diamond lately with a lot of frustration coming from local comic book stores. However, Diamond Select Toys is still coming in strong with some nice new additions for their impresisve PCS statue series and action figure Select lines. The newest statue comes to us wih the continuation of their popualr Godzilla Gallery Diorama statue series with the return to 1993. Coming to us straight out of the poster for Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, Godzilla is back and better than ever. Standing at mighty 11 inches tall, the King of the Monsters is highly detailed, sculpted to perfection, and loaded with color.

Godzilla is displayed taking down a jet as he stands on the explosive wrecked of Mechagodzilla just like in the poster for the 1993 film. From the textured body sculpt, to the blue glowing fins down his back and tail and his terrifying grin, this kaiju is ready to join your growing collection. The Diamond Select Toys Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II PVC Statue is priced at $125 with a July 2022 release date. Godzilla will come in window packaging and pre-orders can be found online here or at your local comic book store. Be sure to check out all of the other upcomng statues from Diamond Select Toys with Professor X, Green Goblin, and two Boba Fett's.

"GODZILLA GALLERY GODZILLA 1993 PVC STATUE – A release! The Big G is back! The hit series of Godzilla Gallery Dioramas continues, with Godzilla as he appears in the poster for Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this sculpture of Godzilla from 1993 is crafted of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint details. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza. Displays with Rodan, available now! Diorama – SRP: $125.00."