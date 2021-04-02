The Dark Knight Returns Batman Comes to Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is bringing the iconic DC Comics storyline The Dark Knight Returns to life with their newest figure. Coming out of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line comes the older Batman, who is back from retirement. This older Bruce stands 8" tall, features 26 points of articulation, and is loaded with accessories. The Batman will come with two swappable heads, three interchangeable lower jaws, as well as a light-up cowl. The Dark Knight Return costumes are faithfully recreated, and both suit and cape will be made with fabric. This is one Batman that fans will not want to miss, adding that grittier Dark Knight DC Comics fans enjoy so much. The Dark Knight Returns Dynamic 8ction Heroes Batman from Beast Kingdom is priced at $87.99. He is to fight for Gotham once again in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The Dark Knight Returns – Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) Batman Figure – 1986 saw one of the most celebrated comic books in history get published. The now classic 'The Dark Knight Returns' by the seminal author Frank Miller, is often regarded as one of the first successful adult graphic novels. A historic release, it takes Batman himself, now older and weary of the world to the darkest reaches of his mind, pitting him against the mutant gangs of Gotham and the Joker himself!"

"The Dynamic 8ction heroes series of highly articulable 1/9 design action figures, takes miniature realism to a whole new level. Beast Kingdom's The Dark Knight Returns DAH figure brings to life a classic rendition of an old but still powerful Batman fighting to save the soul of his city, Gotham. Standing at roughly 20.5cm in height, the overpowering, strong physic of the ageing Batman is accentuated with a form fitting suit made of real fabric. The details, from the Bat logo down to the utility belt are faithfully restored. Using real cloth for the cloak also gives collectors ample ways for posing, in addition to the bevy of replaceable mouth and eye pieces, as well as a light up eye function, allowing Batman to show a wide range of emotions."

DAH-043 The Dark Knight Return Batman Included Accessories:

DAH 1/9 design body, standing at 20.5cm in height

Two (2) types of replacement head sculpts (regular eyes, frowning eyes)

Three (3) types of replacement mouths (normal, angry, clenched teeth)

Five (5) types of replacement hands (fist, open, hand with grappling gun, weapon holding, dart throwing)

Three(3) dart

Eyes with light-up function

Clothing and cloak made of real fabric

Special, branded figure base with bracket